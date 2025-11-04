Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.1250.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vestis by 471.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vestis by 703.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vestis by 168.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTS opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.43 million, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.84. Vestis has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.65 million. Vestis had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vestis will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

