Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 16,910 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.