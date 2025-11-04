Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SLB by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SLB during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SLB during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SLB during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SLB during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. SLB Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $48.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

