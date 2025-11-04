Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 3,177 CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $90.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $693.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.18 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded CBIZ from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBIZ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rodney A. Young bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,793.30. The trade was a 31.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

