Burney Co. Acquires 5,710 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Burney Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $544.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $575.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.89.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

