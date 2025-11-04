Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Down 31.6% – Here’s Why

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) fell 31.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 5,794,825 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,752% from the average session volume of 203,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.

