Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $14.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid’s bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

