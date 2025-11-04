Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $14.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $17.25.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
