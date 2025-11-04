Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Porsche Automobil Trading Up 1.9%

OTCMKTS POAHY opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $4.39.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.