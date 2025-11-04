Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases Earnings Results

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.20), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.76%. Medifast updated its Q4 2025 guidance to -1.250–0.70 EPS.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. Medifast has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Medifast in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Medifast by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 107,854 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 164.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 57,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 14.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

