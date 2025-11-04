KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.3750.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Lifesci Capital downgraded KALA BIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded KALA BIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $1.50 target price on KALA BIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th.

In other KALA BIO news, Director Todd Bazemore sold 47,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $39,647.44. Following the sale, the director owned 35,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,823.56. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Romulus K. Brazzell sold 46,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $38,800.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,840.16. The trade was a 56.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,033,821 shares of company stock worth $1,304,385. 8.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KALA BIO by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in KALA BIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KALA BIO in the first quarter worth about $243,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KALA BIO by 61.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 196,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 75,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KALA BIO by 35.7% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 298,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 78,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. KALA BIO has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -2.10.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KALA BIO will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

