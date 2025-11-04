Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Super Group (SGHC) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of SGHC stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Super Group has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.

Super Group (SGHC) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group (SGHC)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 117,869 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 89,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after buying an additional 1,532,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the 1st quarter worth $1,523,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 168,622 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Super Group (SGHC) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Group (SGHC) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

