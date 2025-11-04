Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 6.42%.
Super Group (SGHC) Trading Down 2.2%
Shares of SGHC stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Super Group has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.
Super Group (SGHC) Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group (SGHC)
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SGHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Super Group (SGHC) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Group (SGHC) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Group (SGHC)
Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Super Group (SGHC)
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Amazon vs. Apple: Which Mag 7 Is the Better Buy?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is Starbucks Quietly Setting Up for a Major 2026 Comeback?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.