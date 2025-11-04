Dynatrace (DT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Dynatrace to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $487.3280 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.85. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. This represents a 84.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,367.24. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $529,579. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 21.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 19.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $226,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

