Brokerages Set Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Target Price at $39.50

Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

BYRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on shares of Byrna Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 2.03. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 14.43%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 28.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 580.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

