Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Receives $54.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.60.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CQP. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy Partners
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of CQP stock opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.37. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $68.42.
Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 503.86% and a net margin of 24.62%.The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.
Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cheniere Energy Partners
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Amazon vs. Apple: Which Mag 7 Is the Better Buy?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Is Starbucks Quietly Setting Up for a Major 2026 Comeback?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.