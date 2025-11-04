Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Receives $54.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CQP. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 0.5%

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 180.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.37. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $68.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 503.86% and a net margin of 24.62%.The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

