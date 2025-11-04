Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR Shares Purchased by Clarity Wealth Development LLC

Clarity Wealth Development LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 8.3% of Clarity Wealth Development LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Development LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SCHR opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $25.35.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

