RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,995 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,023,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,240,000 after acquiring an additional 286,606 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,125,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 233,609 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,945,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after buying an additional 162,239 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 705,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 126,073 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

