RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Takes $344,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $689,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,002,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,414,322,000 after buying an additional 1,259,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $211,097,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at about $155,080,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,843,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,567,654,000 after purchasing an additional 667,957 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

NYSE BDX opened at $177.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,895 shares of company stock worth $358,995 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

