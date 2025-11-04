TG Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:TGTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.22 EPS

TG Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:TGTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $2.22, RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.
TG Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1%
TG Therapeutics stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.97.
About TG Therapeutics
