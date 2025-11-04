Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Shore Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shore Bancshares Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.10. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64.

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.91 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 16.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,661,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 682,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 88,844 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,622,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 438,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 109,903 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

