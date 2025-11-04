Short Interest in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Decreases By 32.7%

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 562,400 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the September 30th total of 835,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 723,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 723,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 43.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 396,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

