PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,100 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

PFXNZ stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $24.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44.

Get PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 alerts:

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

medley capital corp (mcc) is a financial services company located in 375 park ave, new york, new york, united states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.