EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 707 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,174 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $96,253,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.79.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $234.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $237.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 397,256 shares of company stock worth $82,321,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

