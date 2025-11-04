TIAA Trust National Association Has $3.47 Million Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APP. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $1,523,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 15.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 6.5% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 114,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total value of $58,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,283,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,014,072. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total value of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on APP. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Phillip Securities raised AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.39.

AppLovin Stock Down 0.8%

AppLovin stock opened at $632.14 on Tuesday. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $158.33 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $593.42 and a 200-day moving average of $442.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.82 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

