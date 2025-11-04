EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $78,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,660,000 after acquiring an additional 265,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,808,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $245.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $252.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

