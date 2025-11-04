RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) Insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth Acquires 1,032 Shares

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $15,129.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 33,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,897.28. This trade represents a 3.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Financial Holdings Rivernorth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 1,640 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,026.00.

On Friday, October 24th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,277 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $61,503.26.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,277 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,802.65.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 2,891 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $42,208.60.

On Monday, October 20th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 2,794 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $40,792.40.

On Friday, October 17th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 4,138 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,497.56.

On Thursday, October 16th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 3,041 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $44,672.29.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 4,138 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $60,994.12.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 1,240 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $18,203.20.

On Monday, October 13th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 903 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,228.95.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 129.6% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 17.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 574.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

