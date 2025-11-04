Critical Analysis: Moatable (MTBLY) & Its Peers

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Moatable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Moatable shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moatable and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Moatable alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moatable -1.97% -2.47% -1.69% Moatable Competitors -42.96% -34.73% -5.53%

Risk and Volatility

Moatable has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moatable’s peers have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moatable $52.07 million -$8.99 million 153.50 Moatable Competitors $804.50 million $13.44 million -5.28

This table compares Moatable and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Moatable’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Moatable. Moatable is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Moatable peers beat Moatable on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Moatable

(Get Free Report)

Moatable, Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that allows real estate professionals to obtain and nurture leads, close transactions, and retain their clients; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to make freight transportation fast, reliable, and efficient. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in North America. In addition, the company offers bookkeeping and operations management solutions to property managers and landlords. The company was formerly known as Renren Inc. and changed its name to Moatable, Inc. in June 2023. Moatable, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Moatable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moatable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.