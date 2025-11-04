Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 52 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $642.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $852.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $583.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. This represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

