Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James Financial

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.20.

UHS stock opened at $220.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.62 and a 200-day moving average of $185.30. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $152.33 and a 12-month high of $227.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.500-22.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

