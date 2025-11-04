24,517 Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. $AVXL Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 82,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.