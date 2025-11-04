Critical Contrast: Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) versus Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Vita Coco”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barfresh Food Group $10.98 million 4.75 -$2.83 million ($0.20) -16.35 Vita Coco $516.01 million 4.51 $55.95 million $1.15 35.50

Analyst Recommendations

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Barfresh Food Group. Barfresh Food Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vita Coco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Barfresh Food Group and Vita Coco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barfresh Food Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Vita Coco 1 4 5 0 2.40

Barfresh Food Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.49%. Vita Coco has a consensus target price of $45.29, indicating a potential upside of 10.94%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than Vita Coco.

Profitability

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barfresh Food Group -27.38% -176.38% -74.25% Vita Coco 11.35% 25.08% 17.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Vita Coco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Barfresh Food Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vita Coco has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vita Coco beats Barfresh Food Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It also provides private label coconut water and oil to retailers. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

