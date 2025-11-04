Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 486 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 228,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 143,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $125.38 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $126.61. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

