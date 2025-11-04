Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

CTXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $25.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

