Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 873 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Aptiv by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 481,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,828,000 after acquiring an additional 41,211 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 16.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Up 1.0%

Aptiv stock opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Aptiv from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,700. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.