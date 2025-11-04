Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 87,689 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. $ECC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 87,689 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 22,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 1,527.27%.

ECC has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Eagle Point Credit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $7.75 target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eagle Point Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Point Credit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

