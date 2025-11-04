Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 899 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $136.08 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.26.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

