Contrasting Boohoo Group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) & Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) and Boohoo Group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dingdong (Cayman) and Boohoo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Boohoo Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $23.52 billion 0.02 $40.43 million $0.21 8.55 Boohoo Group $1.01 billion 0.29 -$415.90 million N/A N/A

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Boohoo Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dingdong (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Boohoo Group.

Volatility and Risk

Dingdong (Cayman) has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boohoo Group has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Boohoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) 1.39% 41.69% 4.81% Boohoo Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dingdong (Cayman) beats Boohoo Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

