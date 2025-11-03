Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.10, but opened at $35.00. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV shares last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 1,462 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank lowered Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Trading Up 0.2%
Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile
Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.
