Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.10, but opened at $35.00. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV shares last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 1,462 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

