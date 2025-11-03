Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.20, but opened at $24.30. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $23.3980, with a volume of 2,526,823 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,337,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,552 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,332,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 853,300 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 775,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 90,762 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,835,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

