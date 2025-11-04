Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $498.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.74. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.1%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 239,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,363,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 70,151 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,430,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 135,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 226,411 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Articles

