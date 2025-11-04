B. Riley Has Bearish Forecast for CCEC FY2025 Earnings

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report released on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCEC. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCEC opened at $21.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Clean Energy Carriers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 11.8% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 59.8% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 49,075 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

