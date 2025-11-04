Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.57. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

