Analysts Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Price Target at C$22.67

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.67.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th.
NFI Group Company Profile
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
