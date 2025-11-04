Leerink Partnrs Has Strong Estimate for PTGX Q1 Earnings

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, October 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.78). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice set a $112.00 target price on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $75.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 108.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $979,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,710.60. The trade was a 70.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,473,440. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

