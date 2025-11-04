Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Neuphoria Therapeutics from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Neuphoria Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7%

NEUP stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51. Neuphoria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51.

Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($5.23). The company had revenue of ($0.01) million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Neuphoria Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 639,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $3,285,025.40. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 875,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,185.92. This trade represents a 270.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Company Profile

Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapies that address the complex needs of individuals affected by neuropsychiatric disorders. It focuses on developing BNC210, an oral drug designed for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD) and the chronic treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by selectively targeting the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

