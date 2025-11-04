Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Crocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Crocs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $81.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Crocs has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $122.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.14 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crocs will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,086.09. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,329.73. The trade was a 26.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Healy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.56 per share, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,971.68. This represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Crocs by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at $227,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $3,206,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

