Coveo Solutions Q3 EPS Forecast Lowered by Stifel Canada

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Free Report) – Stifel Canada lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Coveo Solutions in a research note issued on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Coveo Solutions’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.10.

Coveo Solutions Stock Down 1.7%

CVO stock opened at C$5.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$565.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. Coveo Solutions has a 12 month low of C$4.92 and a 12 month high of C$9.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.87.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coveo Solutions Inc is an AI-powered platform. It provides applied AI solutions enabling enterprises to deliver relevant digital experiences at scale. The company’s solutions provide value to its customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.