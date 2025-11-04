Brokerages Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) PT at $253.65

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.85.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Insider Activity at Republic Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $690,313,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $230,013,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $198,685,000. M&G PLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 113.0% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,164,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,670,000 after acquiring an additional 617,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 118.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 806,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,869,000 after acquiring an additional 437,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $205.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.36. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $198.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

