What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Fortive Q2 Earnings?

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Fortive in a report released on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Fortive’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fortive’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.72%.
NYSE:FTV opened at $50.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86. Fortive has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Fortive by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Fortive by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Fortive by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $110,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 59,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,220.80. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.71%.
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.
