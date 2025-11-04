Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $528.3550 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.19 million for the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.62%. On average, analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NOG opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.61. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

NOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 429.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

