B. Riley Has Positive Outlook for HRZN Q1 Earnings

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Horizon Technology Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 24.19%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HRZN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $295.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.00. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 29.0% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 500,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 112,303 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 20.0% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter worth about $285,000. 4.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.8%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -197.01%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

